15-Year-Old Charged in Strong-Arm Carjacking of Woman Using Walker

Police arrested a 15-year-old in the carjacking of a woman using a walker in Germantown, Maryland, Thursday.

The suspect approached the victim before 11 p.m. and offered to help her carry packages to her black 2012 Toyota Camry, Montgomery County police said.

After putting the packages in the trunk, the suspect took the keys out of the hand of the woman, who was using a walker as she walked down a ramp, police said.

The suspect got in the driver’s seat, police said. The woman was able to open the door, but the suspect “overpowered” her, police said, and she fell and damaged the walker.

The suspect drove away in the car. Police saw it near Crystal Hill Circle and Crystal Rock Drive and stopped the suspect, who ran but was taken into custody soon after, police said.

The suspect is being held by the Department of Juvenile Services.