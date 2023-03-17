15-Year-Old Boy Shot at Rec Center in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot outside a recreation center in Northeast D.C. late Friday afternoon.

The boy ran inside Turkey Thicket Recreation Center at 1100 Michigan Avenue NE for help after he was shot about 4:20 p.m..

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

D.C. police are investigating.

