Crime and Courts

15-Year-Old Boy Shot at Rec Center in Northeast DC

By Tom Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 15-year-old boy was shot outside a recreation center in Northeast D.C. late Friday afternoon.

The boy ran inside Turkey Thicket Recreation Center at 1100 Michigan Avenue NE for help after he was shot about 4:20 p.m..

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

D.C. police are investigating.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWashington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us