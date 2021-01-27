dc shootings

15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Southeast DC

By NBC Washington Staff

12th place se dc shooting scene
NBC Washington

A 15-year-old died after he was shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday night, police say. 

Jamarid Robinson was taken to a hospital after he was found in the 2600 block of 12th Place SE, police said. He lived in Southeast. 

Police responded to the area at about 7:05 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was reported. They found Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Local

in the community 2 hours ago

After Son's Death, Grieving Mom Urges Black Families to Confront Depression

Adam Tuss 3 hours ago

VDOT Concerned About Trucks Crashing into Bridges, Overpasses

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police. Tips may be made anonymously. A reward of as much as $25,000 is available. 

A 22-year-old college student was shot and killed a day earlier in Southeast D.C. One suspect was arrested. 

After an outbreak of violence in a market in Southeast D.C., a family mourns a hardworking, young man. News4's Aimee Cho reports.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said after that killing that she was troubled by continued gun crimes in the District and “a level of violence that is jolting to all of us.”

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

dc shootingsCrime and Courtsteen shot
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us