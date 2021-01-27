15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Southeast DC

A 15-year-old died after he was shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday night, police say.

Jamarid Robinson was taken to a hospital after he was found in the 2600 block of 12th Place SE, police said. He lived in Southeast.

Police responded to the area at about 7:05 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was reported. They found Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police. Tips may be made anonymously. A reward of as much as $25,000 is available.

