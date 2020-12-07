15-Year-Old Boy Charged in Slaying of Man in Southeast DC

A man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Sunday night, and a special police officer says he got into a shootout with the suspects, including a 15-year-old boy.

Officers heard gunshots on Hartford Street near 23rd Place in the Garfield Heights neighborhood and saw two people running away.

One officer and the 15-year-old suspect exchanged gunfire.

Officers found 20-year-old Nathaniel Ford’s body in an apartment building, police said.

The suspect was found nearby, taken to a hospital and arrested. He is charged with first-degree murder.

The second suspect got away, police said.

Bullets also hit nearby apartments but no other people, according to police.

Ward 8 ANC Commissioner Humam Abdulmalik said it was tough hearing the news of yet another young person shot and killed in D.C. Ford’s death came less than a week after 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan was shot and killed while riding in a car.

“I believe that all the praying that we’ve done or that’s being done, that hasn’t changed nothing,” Abdulmalik said.