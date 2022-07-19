Washington DC

15-Year-Old Boy Charged in Murder of DC Teen in Wheelchair

Devin Brewer was shot and killed outside his home in Northeast D.C. in January

By Pat Collins, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of teenager who was in a wheelchair outside his home in Northeast D.C. early this year.

Devin Brewer, 19, was shot in the head outside his home on Cloud Place NE on Jan. 18, police said.

Brewer had been in a wheelchair because he was unable to walk while recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered in 2021, his family said.

"No words really can express the thought of your child passing away like this," Brewer's mother, Daneen Wright, told News4. "He's with the lord and savior Jesus Christ. So every day that I know that, it gives me peace in my heart."

Authorities said the killing is connected to an armed carjacking in January in which a group of teen suspects stole a burgundy Toyota Highlander. They used the van to steal another car, police said.

The stolen Toyota Highlander was also used in the murder of Devin Brewer, police said.

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old was arrested and charged in Brewer's murder.

He was a suspect in the car theft and was ordered to be under GPS surveillance pending court action in that case, police said.

