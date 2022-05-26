PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Shooting of 9-Year-Old Girl in Woodbridge: Police

Authorities believe the girl was outside on Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge, Virginia, at the time of the shooting and was not the intended target

By Tom Lynch and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Washington

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl Tuesday in Woodbridge, Virginia, police said.

The girl was not the intended target and was flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The child was still in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, Prince William County police said.

Officers were called to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace at about 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. On scene they found a young girl suffering from a gunshot wound, Prince William County police said.

Authorities believe the victim was outside, playing with friends, when a group of four young men fired at someone in a car and struck the child instead.

A 9-year-old girl was the unintended target of a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia. News4's Drew Wilder spoke with another child who was playing with the girl at the time.

Police spoke with the driver, who they said was the intended target of the shooting. They said they were looking for multiple people seen by witnesses fleeing the block after the gunfire and examining any doorbell cameras for photos and video.

Gunshots also struck an occupied vehicle and the front door of a home.

Chief of Police Pete Newsham called the actions of the shooter unacceptable. 

“Some fools get out there, decide they want to settle a dispute with a gun. Next thing you know, you’ve got your child in a hospital, in surgery with a bullet wound. Just ridiculous,” he said.

