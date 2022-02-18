15-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Teen Found Shot at Petworth Metro Station

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a 17-year-old was found shot at a Metro station in Washington, D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood Thursday evening, police announced Friday.

Metro Transit Police said the victim was shot during a fight on the Georgia Ave-Petworth platform shortly before 5 p.m. The suspect ran off after the shooting, police said.

The victim was conscious and alert when medics took him to a hospital. As of Friday morning, he was in stable condition and was expected to recover, police said.

Police identified the suspect as a 15-year-old boy from Bladensburg, Maryland. He turned himself in overnight without incident, authorities said Friday.

The teen suspect faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Yellow and Green Line trains bypassed the station until about 8 p.m. as police investigated.

Yellow/Green Line Alert: Due to a police investigation at Georgia Ave, Metrobus route 60 operates btwn Fort Totten & Georgia Ave. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 17, 2022