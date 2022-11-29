15-Year-Old Arrested After Sleeping Next to Loaded AR-15

A teenager is in custody after sleeping next to a loaded rifle in Hyattsville, Maryland, police say.

A person from a home in Hyattsville called the police about an armed person at about 8 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived that found a 15-year-old boy sleeping in his room next to a loaded, short-barreled AR-15 style rifle, Hyattsville Police Department said.

Police said they entered the home using a rifle shield, entered the suspect’s bedroom where he was asleep on his back, and retrieved the rifle.

The teenager was taken into custody and the weapon is in police possession.

The serial number on the gun was covered by a black glue substance, according to police. It was not confirmed if the weapon was stolen or why the teenager had the loaded rifle.

Police did not immediately share the teenager’s charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more information.