15-Year-Old Arrested After 4 Shot Near Nats Park: Police

A 15-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of two men and two teens late Saturday in Southwest D.C., police announced Monday.

The teen suspect, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was apprehended Sunday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

MPD announces an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on 4/9/22, in the 100 block of P St., SW.



This case remains under investigation.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411



The shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. near Nationals Park, less than an hour after the Nats lost to the New York Mets. A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were among the victims, police said.

The incident began in the 100 block of P Street SW and ended around the block at Half and O streets, authorities said Sunday. The victims were found at multiple sites in the surrounding blocks, police and the fire department said.

The teen girl was found at the shooting scene. The teen boy and one of the men were discovered at the entrance to the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station. The other man was located in the unit block of Potomac Avenue SE, the block south of Nats Park with bars and restaurants.

The victims were all taken to hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is available.