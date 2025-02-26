A teenager was arrested and faces three charges after he allegedly brought an airsoft gun to Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County police.

On Tuesday, a student told school administrators that a male student had a gun on campus. The school was placed on lockdown at 10:24 a.m. and police were notified. The lockdown was lifted at 11:44 a.m., according to police.

Officers responded to the school and identified the student but he left the campus before the lockdown started. Officers said they found the student at a home near the school where a black airsoft gun was found in the student's bag.

The 15-year-old was charged with disruption of school activities, possession of a weapon on school property, and possession of a concealed weapon, according to police.

This is the second lockdown for the school within a week after a gunshot was fired during a fight near the school. Two Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School students are now facing serious charges.

In light of these two lockdowns, security will be increased and a meeting will take place on March 4 in the school's cafeteria with police and elected officials about public safety.