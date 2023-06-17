15, 16-year-olds arrested in DC crime spree, including armed robberies, carjackings

Three teenagers were arrested for 10 separate crimes, including carjackings and armed robberies, committed across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy face a list of charges for five armed carjackings, three armed robberies and other attempted robberies and carjackings.

The crime spree began on Friday at around 3 a.m. in Southeast D.C. The teens then allegedly moved to Northwest and ended in Northeast just before 7 a.m.

Several times the suspects allegedly brandished firearms and demanded money, property or for the victims to get out of their cars. Then they’d flee, sometimes in stolen cars, authorities said.

