14th Street Trader Joe’s Temporarily Closed After Employee Gets Coronavirus

The Trader Joe's on 14th Street NW in D.C. has temporarily closed after an employee at the store tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

Trader Joe's said the employee was last at the store on Sunday and it is closing the location for additional cleaning. It was not clear when the store might reopen.

The company has also closed four other stores in New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Washington state.

Trader Joe’s says it pays employees for their scheduled shifts while stores are closed.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order Wednesday requiring all grocery stores to follow social distancing protocols.