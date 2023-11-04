14-year-old shot, killed in Northwest DC: Police

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at around 11:37 p.m. at the corner of 14th Street and Fairmont Street NW.

The victim, identified as 14-year-old Niko Estep of Southeast D.C., was found shot and taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

A second “juvenile male victim” was found in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street NW, conscious and breathing, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.