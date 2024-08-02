14-year-old killed, 2 others hurt in shooting at DC rec center

A 14-year-old was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting inside a Northeast D.C. recreation center Thursday night.

People were playing basketball inside the Lamond Recreation Center at 20 Tuckerman St. NE when someone opened fire about 8 p.m.

Police confirmed early Friday that the shooting happened inside the rec center. There was no information immediately available on what may have led up to the shooting.

Crews wearing hazmat suits were seen early Friday cleaning up the crime scene inside.

"This is another example of the senseless gun violence in our city," Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Thursday night outside the rec center. "This incident happened at a recreation center where our young people should be able to come and recreate and have a good time and enjoy themselves, and unfortunately, the actions of this individual has taken the life of a young man."

Police initially said there were two victims, the 14-year-old who died and an 18-year-old who was rushed to a hospital. He remained in critical condition as of early Friday.

A third victim, a man, was later found up the street in Takoma Park. That victim has minor injuries.

Police were looking for a suspect. There was no word yet on a possible motive.

The name of the boy who died has not yet been released.

