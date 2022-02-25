14-Year-Old Girl Charged in Multiple Carjackings in Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with four carjackings and an attempted carjacking that occurred last month in the Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights neighborhoods of Washington, D.C., police said.

The girl, of Southeast D.C., was arrested Friday. She faces two counts of armed carjacking, one of unarmed carjacking and one of attempted carjacking.

All five incidents occurred in a 13-hour span the night of Jan. 14 and the morning of Jan. 15, authorities said.

In three cases, the girl and other suspects successfully stole the victims’ cars, police said. They approached targets who were inside vehicles, brandished a gun and demanded the cars. The victims complied and the suspects escaped in the stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

In a fourth carjacking, the suspects were unarmed, police said. They entered the victim’s vehicle and demanded property. One of four suspects then took the victim out of the car before they all fled in the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.

In a fifth incident, the suspects tried to steal a car but were unsuccessful.

All the stolen vehicles have been recovered, police said.

Police have not released information on the other suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

Earlier this month, D.C. and Prince George’s County officials announced they would work together and share information to reduce violent carjackings that they said were being committed by kids as young as 12.

“Our jurisdictions are working together to address disturbing spikes in gun violence, specifically as it relates to carjackings,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “We are particularly concerned about how many young people are involved in these crimes.”