14-Year-Old Boy Struck by Stray Bullet Inside Maryland Home: Police

By Justin Finch, News4 Reporter

A 14-year-old was hit by a stray bullet Thursday evening while playing video games inside his Maryland home, police said.

He is expected to survive, Prince George’s County Police said.

The bullet flew into a home in the 4600 block Marie Street in the Beltsville area about 11 p.m., police said.

Police are trying to track down whoever is responsible.

The shooting comes about a month after a 12-year-old girl was shot by a suspect firing from the sunroof of a moving car in Capitol Heights, police said. The girl was waiting in a restaurant and not the intended target, police said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

