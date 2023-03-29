14 Books Being Removed From Spotsylvania School Libraries

A Virginia superintendent informed parents 14 books will be removed from school libraries this week due to sexual content.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Taylor cited Virginia law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin last year that requires parents be notified about sexually explicit material.

The 14 books, including Pulitzer Prize-winning “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, were challenged as instructional material, Taylor wrote in an email to parents.

Teachers are not prohibited from assigning the books as long as parents are notified, Taylor said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The following books are to be removed from school libraries by 4 p.m. Friday: