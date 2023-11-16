Washington DC

13-year-old patricide suspect to remain held until trial

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

File photo of police lights
NBC Washington

A 13-year-boy charged with stabbing his father to death was ordered to remain held in D.C.’s secured youth detention facility until his trial in early January.

The boy made his second court appearance Thursday since being arrested Sunday morning.

His 41-year-old father was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the hallway of his estranged wife’s apartment building in the 3100 block of 16th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to court records and the police report.

Defense attorneys for the boy told the judge the father had an extensive criminal record, which included previous domestic-related incidents at the mother’s apartment.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Crime and Courts Nov 7

Lawyers claim DC housing for arrested juveniles violates their rights

Washington DC Nov 2

Teen carjackings raise concerns about space to detain juvenile offenders in DC

Prosecutors say surveillance video from inside the building shows the victim staggering out of the apartment and falling down a flight of stairs.

The boy is the sixth juvenile charged with murder in D.C. this year and the youngest, according to D.C. police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us