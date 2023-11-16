13-year-old patricide suspect to remain held until trial

A 13-year-boy charged with stabbing his father to death was ordered to remain held in D.C.’s secured youth detention facility until his trial in early January.

The boy made his second court appearance Thursday since being arrested Sunday morning.

His 41-year-old father was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the hallway of his estranged wife’s apartment building in the 3100 block of 16th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to court records and the police report.

Defense attorneys for the boy told the judge the father had an extensive criminal record, which included previous domestic-related incidents at the mother’s apartment.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Prosecutors say surveillance video from inside the building shows the victim staggering out of the apartment and falling down a flight of stairs.

The boy is the sixth juvenile charged with murder in D.C. this year and the youngest, according to D.C. police.