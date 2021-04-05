crash

13-Year-Old Killed, Child and Teen Seriously Hurt in Manassas Crash

The crash on Prince William Parkway impacted the back seat, where the three boys were sitting, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

A 13-year-old boy was killed and two other boys, ages 9 and 16, are seriously injured after a crash Sunday night in Manassas, officials say. 

The 13-year-old, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2002 Honda Civic involved in a crash with a 2003 Ford F-250 on Prince William Parkway, county police said Monday morning. 

A 34-year-old man was driving, a 35-year-old woman was in the passenger seat, and the boys were in the back seat. 

The 16-year-old boy has “serious, life-threatening injuries,” police said. The 9-year-old has “serious” injuries. The man and woman in the Civic and the man driving the F-250 were treated for minor injuries. 

The driver and passengers in the Civic are from Bristow; the driver of the F-250, a 34-year-old, is from Woodbridge. 

The driver of the Civic tried to make a left turn onto Prince William Parkway against a red traffic signal, police said. Also, speed is believed to be a contributing factor. 

According to an investigation, the driver of the Civic was headed west on University Boulevard and tried to make a left onto Prince William Parkway. 

The car entered the intersection and crashed with the F-250, which was headed south through the intersection. The crash impacted the back seat, where the boys were sitting. 

The 13-year-old was pinned inside the car. The 16-year-old was ejected from the car. Neither were wearing seat belts, police said. 

Officers responded at about 5:10 p.m. A responding officer and an off-duty officer were able to get the 13-year-old out of the car. Officers performed CPR on him before medics arrived. 

All five people in the Civic and the driver of the F-250 were taken to hospitals, where the 13-year-old died. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

