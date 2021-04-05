13-Year-Old Killed, Child and Teen Seriously Hurt in Manassas Crash

A 13-year-old boy was killed and two other boys, ages 9 and 16, are seriously injured after a crash Sunday night in Manassas, officials say.

The 13-year-old, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2002 Honda Civic involved in a crash with a 2003 Ford F-250 on Prince William Parkway, county police said Monday morning.

A 34-year-old man was driving, a 35-year-old woman was in the passenger seat, and the boys were in the back seat.

The 16-year-old boy has “serious, life-threatening injuries,” police said. The 9-year-old has “serious” injuries. The man and woman in the Civic and the man driving the F-250 were treated for minor injuries.

The driver and passengers in the Civic are from Bristow; the driver of the F-250, a 34-year-old, is from Woodbridge.

The driver of the Civic tried to make a left turn onto Prince William Parkway against a red traffic signal, police said. Also, speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

According to an investigation, the driver of the Civic was headed west on University Boulevard and tried to make a left onto Prince William Parkway.

The car entered the intersection and crashed with the F-250, which was headed south through the intersection. The crash impacted the back seat, where the boys were sitting.

The 13-year-old was pinned inside the car. The 16-year-old was ejected from the car. Neither were wearing seat belts, police said.

Officers responded at about 5:10 p.m. A responding officer and an off-duty officer were able to get the 13-year-old out of the car. Officers performed CPR on him before medics arrived.

All five people in the Civic and the driver of the F-250 were taken to hospitals, where the 13-year-old died.

