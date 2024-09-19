Maryland

13-year-old found with loaded gun in lunchbox at Waldorf middle school

By Sophia Barnes

A 13-year-old was found with a loaded gun in a lunchbox on Sept. 18, 2024, at a Waldorf, Maryland, middle school, the sheriff’s office said.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office

School administrators at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School were told about 12:40 p.m. that a student had a gun, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

A school resource office found the student and found the loaded weapon in a lunchbox, authorities said.

The student didn’t make any threats, but the school resource officer is investigating where they got the gun and why they brought it to school, authorities said.

The student was charged as a juvenile with possessing a firearm on school grounds. They will face disciplinary consequences at school, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-609-3282 ext. 0722.

