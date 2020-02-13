13-Year-Old Charged With Northwest DC Sex Assault, Burglary

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged days after a woman was sexually assaulted as multiple suspects burglarized her Northwest D.C. home, the Metropolitan Police Department says.

The 13-year-old arrested Wednesday was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and burglary. Two other teens had already been charged with burglary in the case earlier this week.

A woman's car was stolen after she was sexually assaulted in her home. Jackie Bensen reports the car was spotted Friday evening and led police on a dramatic chase.

The group broke into the home on Girard Street just before 3 a.m. on Friday, police said. A woman was in bed when she was awakened by someone sexually assaulting her, police said. A second person also forced a sex act on the woman, News4 reported.

In addition to a white Toyota Prius belonging to another woman who lives in the home, a wallet, a cellphone, an iPad and a bottle of pills were taken.

Police urgently searched Friday for the Prius. It was spotted Friday evening in Columbia Heights. Police pursued it until it crashed into a parked car in the 1700 block of Euclid Street NW in Adams Morgan.

Police on Friday arrested two boys, ages 14 and 16, and charged them with burglary and theft.

The 13-year-old was arrested Wednesday on a court order. He is from Northwest D.C., police say.