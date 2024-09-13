12-year-old Virginia girl arrested after making threat on TikTok, police say

A 12-year-old girl was arrested after police say she posted a TikTok threatening violence toward a middle school in Manassas, Virginia.

Prince William County officers got a tip about a threat against Unity Braxton Middle School on Sept. 9, police said.

The girl, who police didn't name due to her age, threatened violence toward the school on TikTok, police said.

After identifying the girl, investigators determined there was no credible threat to students or staff at the school.

Police arrested the girl on Wednesday and charged her as a juvenile with "threats by electronic means."