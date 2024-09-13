Virginia

12-year-old Virginia girl arrested after making threat on TikTok, police say

The girl made a threat toward Unity Braxton Middle School in Manassas, police say.

TikTok
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

A 12-year-old girl was arrested after police say she posted a TikTok threatening violence toward a middle school in Manassas, Virginia.

Prince William County officers got a tip about a threat against Unity Braxton Middle School on Sept. 9, police said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The girl, who police didn't name due to her age, threatened violence toward the school on TikTok, police said.

After identifying the girl, investigators determined there was no credible threat to students or staff at the school.

Police arrested the girl on Wednesday and charged her as a juvenile with "threats by electronic means."

This article tagged under:

VirginiaCrime and CourtsManassas
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us