12-year-old girl hurt during shooting outside her Montgomery County home

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the foot in Germantown, Maryland, Sunday night, when someone outside her home fired a gun, police say.

The shooting happened about 11:22 p.m. on Sesame Seed Court, Montgomery County police said.

Authorities said the girl was likely not the intended target.

One neighbor, who didn't want to be named, told News4 she heard about seven gunshots.

The girl was asleep in bed when the bullet flew into the house and hit her, according to the neighbor.

Police haven't arrested any suspects in the shooting, but said they don't believe there's a threat to the public.

