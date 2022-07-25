12-Year-Old Driver Killed in Maryland Crash as Stepfather Rode in Passenger Seat

A 12-year-old girl killed in a car crash in Columbia, Maryland, was behind the wheel early Sunday and had been driving her stepfather, police and her family said.

Josseline Molina-Rivas was the victim of the crash on Broken Land Parkway, Howard County police said in an update Monday.

She was in the driver’s seat with 36-year-old Mario Arturo Artiga as a passenger, police said.

Molina-Rivas and Artiga are not related, and police determined that they “lived in the same apartment on Basket Ring Road in Columbia with numerous family members and residents." The girl's mother told our sister station Telemundo 44 that she and Artiga are married.

Molina-Rivas and Artiga were headed south on Broken Land Parkway just south of Cradlerock Way in a 2017 Toyota Corolla, police said. The car left the road and hit a tree at about 2:10 a.m.

Molina-Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her stepfather was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland. He was still in serious condition as of Monday morning.

The victim's mother told Telemundo 44 through sobs how she learned that her daughter had died in a traffic accident.

“The police came knocking on the door and said, ‘Who is Josseline?’ I responded, ‘My daughter,’” Grecia Rivas cried. "Josseline was driving my vehicle? I didn't know that my daughter was driving my car. I never gave her my car, I never taught her how to drive."

Police said it’s still unclear why the child was driving or why she and Artiga were in the car after 2 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Whether either person was under the influence of alcohol or drugs is part of the investigation, police said.

