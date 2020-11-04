12-Year-Old Boy Dies in Crash on I-95, Virginia Police Say

A 12-year-old boy was killed and two people were critically wounded in a crash on Interstate 95, Virginia State Police said.

A news release said a 2011 Ford Fusion and a Volvo C70 were both traveling south on Interstate 95 on Tuesday when the Ford changed lanes and hit the Volvo. According to the news release, both vehicles ran off the interstate into the median and struck some trees at mile marker 112 in Caroline County.

The boy, whose name was not released, was inside the Volvo and died at the scene. The driver of the car was ejected, police said, adding that he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Jocelyn Garcia, 25, of Ashland, Virginia, and the driver of the Ford, was charged with reckless driving. She was hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said speed was considered a factor in the crash.