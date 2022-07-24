HOWARD COUNTY

12-Year-Old Behind the Wheel Dies in Maryland Parkway Crash

Southbound Broken Land Parkway was closed between Cradlerock Way and Snowden River Parkway for approximately four hours.

By The Associated Press

A 12-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree in Columbia, Maryland.

Howard County police say the girl was driving a Toyota Corolla on Broken Land Parkway around 2 a.m. Sunday when the accident occurred just south of Cradlerock Way.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger, 36, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Police were investigating Sunday why the 12-year-old was behind the wheel.

