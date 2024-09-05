12-year-old accused of breaking into car dealership after breaking into multiple other stores

Police say that a 12-year-old that has been accused of breaking into multiple other businesses in Montgomery County struck again Tuesday night. Police say that he came to one of the businesses on Parklawn Drive and stole a vehicle before he was arrested in another part of the city.

Montgomery county police say the same 12-year-old boy broke into Pristine Auto in Rockville a week ago has hit two other businesses this week.

Workers say he walked around inside before he was arrested by Montgomery County Police.

“That young individual is in need of some supervision and I think that he’s critical that he gets that,” said Assistant Chief David McBain with Montgomery County Police.

Investigators say since August 16, the 12-year-old has broken into six high-end dealerships, including BMW, Jaguar, Audi AND Porsche. In some break-ins he managed to steal cars.

“That is a D.C. resident and we are actually actively working with the D.C government,” Assistant Chief McBain said.

Police say due to his age, they weren’t able to take the 12-year-old into custody because of a Maryland juvenile justice reform law passed in 2022. The legislation says kids under 13 can’t be charged with property crimes.

“The system we are stuck in now has allowed these repeated occasions to occur,” said John McCarthy, Montgomery County State’s Attorney.

Maryland state legislators passed a revised juvenile justice bill earlier this year that’s set to go into effect November 1. The bill broadens consequences for 10 to 12-year-olds that commit crime. It also expands probation and creates diversion programs while allowing when state’s attorneys can review these cases.

McCarthy belives the legislation was a great first step but says additional legislation is needed for young offenders not in Maryland.

“A juvenile offender who does not live in Maryland who has hit many of our car dealerships here, shows you some of the shortcomings that exist in the solutions that were crafted last year by the legislature and it’s not, you know sometimes these fixes are more complex than that,” McCarthy said.