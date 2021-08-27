Manassas

12 Workers Evaluated After Reported Chemical Spill at Manassas Waste Facility

Up to 12 employees may be taken to hospitals as hazmat crews respond, officials Prince William County fire officials said

By NBC Washington Staff

Shutterstock

Prince William County firefighters are responding to a reported chemical spill at a waste management facility in Manassas after some employees said they had trouble breathing, officials said.

Hazardous materials crews were called to a Republic Services facility in the 7900 block of Notes Drive after the spill was reported about 6:20 a.m., Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials said.

Up to 12 employees may be taken to hospitals, officials said.

It’s unclear where the chemical came from, but it likely came from material that was being processed at the facility, officials say.

Republic Services has listed a recycling center at 7911 Notes Drive and D.C. reported it sent about 29,219 tons of refuse there in 2018.

Other businesses in the area are not impacted, officials said. A lumber supplier and metal recycling facility are nearby.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

ManassasHazmat
