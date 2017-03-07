12 Spots to View Cherry Blossoms When You’re Trying to Avoid the Crowds

When the cherry blossoms bloom, visitors typically crowd around the world-famous trees surrounding the Tidal Basin. But as people are encouraged to social distance, we're sharing this list of 12 spots where the flowers are just as beautiful to look at... without quite as much of a crowd.
Matt Chenet for Visit Alexandria
Just off the King Street Metro station, the George Washington Masonic Memorial is a great place to see cherry trees without the large D.C. crowd.
M Enriquez for Visit Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria is another great option to see cherry blossoms. Hop on a bike and explore on your own.
Legendary Homes
The Foxhall Village area of D.C., just west of Georgetown, is home to many cherry blossoms in the spring. Quiet streets are graced with the beauties when the trees are fully bloomed - and the area's grand houses are worth checking out, too.
Photo: Dumbarton Oaks Research Library and Collection
You might know Georgetown for its restaurants, bars and shops, but did you know the area is also popular for its cherry blossoms? Dumbarton Oaks is filled with cherry blossoms each year, you’re sure to get great pictures while you’re there.
NBC Washington
The Kenwood area of Chevy Chase, Maryland, gets stunning each spring as the blossoms bloom.
Shutterstock
Nearly 100 acres of a wide array of plants comprise Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Fairfax Station, Virginia, but in the springtime, it becomes a haven of cherry blossoms for you to see. The parks are open during social distancing measures, but programs are canceled.
Photo by Paul McClure, Flickr.com, used with permission.
The U.S National Arboretum is a beautiful sight to see year-round, but when it’s surrounded by cherry blossoms it’s even more alluring.
Jeff Watts, courtesy of American University
Just off the Red Line, the campus of American University is filled with cherry blossoms each year. Not too many people think to visit local colleges to see cherry trees, so we’re letting you in on a secret here. It's even less crowded than usual now that classes have moved online.
Matt Chenet for Visit Alexandria
Photo: Matt Chenet for Visit Alexandria
At Founder’s Park in Alexandria, you can take in fresh air, overlook the water and bask in cherry blossom galore.
M Enriquez for Visit Alexandria
National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, now boasts 200 cherry trees of their own.