12 Guns, 25,000 Rounds of Ammo Found in San Jose Gunman's Home: Sheriff

A dozen guns, roughly 25,000 rounds of ammunition, suspected Molotov cocktails and multiple cans of gasoline were found inside the San Jose mass shooting suspect's home, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The gunman, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, was a VTA employee described by co-workers as being "disgruntled." He turned the gun on himself after Wednesday morning's rampage at a VTA yard rail that left nine other VTA employees dead.

"Based on current evidence obtained by Sheriff’s Office Detectives at the VTA yard and the suspect’s residence, it is clear that this was a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could had Sheriff’s Deputies not made entry to stop his rampage," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Authorities also discovered "potential explosive precursor materials" at Cassidy's home and the VTA rail yard, the sheriff's office said. Bomb squad personnel scoured the rail yard and didn't find any explosives.

Police officers and firefighters initially responded to Cassidy's home Wednesday morning after a fire broke out.

"It is believed that the suspect coordinated the destruction of his residence," the sheriff's office said.