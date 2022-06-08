11-Year-Old Girl Missing From Montgomery County, Maryland

An 11-year-old girl is missing from Burtonsville, Maryland, police say.

Monroe White Villatoro was last seen about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday on Castle Terrace, Montgomery County police said. They are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Villatoro is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. She has curly hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, a green long-sleeved flannel shirt and black Crocs. She may be carrying a tan bag with a black "MK" label, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.