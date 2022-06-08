11-Year-Old Girl Missing From Montgomery County, Maryland

An 11-year-old girl is missing from Burtonsville, Maryland, police say.
Monroe White Villatoro was last seen about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday on Castle Terrace, Montgomery County police said. They are asking for the public's help in finding her.
Villatoro is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. She has curly hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, a green long-sleeved flannel shirt and black Crocs. She may be carrying a tan bag with a black "MK" label, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.