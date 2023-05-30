11-Year-Old Charged in Armed Robbery, Assault in Northwest DC

An 11-year-old boy is charged with crimes including armed robbery and assault after targeting victims in Northwest D.C., and authorities are looking for a second suspect, police said.

The boy, from Northeast D.C., was arrested Saturday in connection with three crimes in the Park View area, D.C. police said. His name was not released.

He allegedly brandished a firearm and robbed one victim of their bicycle on May 21 in the 700 block of Lamont Street NW, near Georgia Avenue, sometime after 2 p.m., police said. Police say the boy and a second suspect they're looking for were seen on surveillance video.

The following Wednesday afternoon, the boy and another suspect rode bikes up to a victim. The victim pushed one of the suspects, then ran away, according to police.

The victim reported seeing one of the suspects pointing a gun toward them, police said. The boy is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in that case.

The boy is charged in the robbery of another victim about 6:45 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Luray Place NW, police said. The suspect allegedly rode a bike to the victim, demanded property and reached into a fanny pack as if he had a weapon.

The victim complied, then ran away, and the suspect fled on a bike, police said.

The boy is charged with robbery while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and robbery (fear). Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police.

