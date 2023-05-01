11-Year-Old, 15-Year-Old Brothers Missing From Bethesda

An 11-year-old boy and his 15-year-old brother have been missing from Bethesda, Maryland, since Sunday night, and police are asking for help finding them.

Santino Jones, 11, and Sean Jones, 15, were last seen at about 10 p.m. Sunday near Bethesda Avenue and Bethesda Lane, Montgomery County police said Monday morning.

“Police and family are concerned for their welfare,” police said in a statement.

Police described Santino Jones as standing about 4-foot-9 and weighing 135 pounds, with short dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and mint green sweatpants.

Sean Jones was described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, with a tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen wearing black jeans and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

