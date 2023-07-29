103-year-old woman honored as oldest living female Marine

A 103-year-old woman was honored in Chevy Chase Saturday as the oldest living female Marine in the United States.

The Military Women's Memorial awarded World War II veteran Betty Printz Sims with the Living Legends Certificate.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, she joined the Marines, where she was a fixed gunnery instructor. She taught men how to shoot while flying – a rare position for women at the time.

“To do whatever I could do, whatever it may be,” she said, explaining her service. “If it’s taking out the garbage can, I’ll do it.”

At the event, she got to meet a Warrior Canine Connection therapy dog named after her.