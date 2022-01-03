power outages

100K Homes, Businesses Without Power During DC Snowstorm

Here's the latest on power outages in the DC region

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 100,000 power company customers in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia have no power Tuesday after a major snowstorm hit the region

Here’s a running list of power outages in the area as of 1:30 a.m.: 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
  • Dominion Energy: 85,153 customers
  • NOVEC: 8,458 customers 
  • Pepco: 952 customers 
  • SMECO: 23,597 customers 

storm team4 22 hours ago

Most Snow in Years Hits DC Area, Killing Power and Disrupting Travel

weather 15 hours ago

Pat Collins Measures Two-Snow-Stick-Storm Event

covid testing 19 hours ago

Here's How the DC Area's Snow Emergency Affects COVID-19 Testing

If you’re affected by an outage, contact your provider for information. 

Dominion Energy has safety tips on what to do during a power outage, including being careful with portable generators and disconnecting appliances. Go here for info.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

power outagessnowstormpower outage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us