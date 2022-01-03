100K Homes, Businesses Without Power During DC Snowstorm

More than 100,000 power company customers in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia have no power Tuesday after a major snowstorm hit the region.
Here’s a running list of power outages in the area as of 1:30 a.m.:
- Dominion Energy: 85,153 customers
- NOVEC: 8,458 customers
- Pepco: 952 customers
- SMECO: 23,597 customers
If you’re affected by an outage, contact your provider for information.
Dominion Energy has safety tips on what to do during a power outage, including being careful with portable generators and disconnecting appliances. Go here for info.
