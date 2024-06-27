$100,000 in handbags stolen from Tysons Galleria Chanel

Fairfax County Police are searching for thieves who stole one hundred thousand dollars in high-end handbags from a store in Tysons Galleria.

Five people — three women and two men, all wearing face masks — entered what sources said was the Chanel Store at Tysons Galleria about just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

To assist in the getaway, one of the suspects discharged a fire extinguisher at the store’s loss prevention employee, police said.

Investigators also released images of the suspect and of a luxury SUV, a white Alfa Romeo, driven by a sixth member of the retail theft crew.

The thieves loaded it with the Chanel handbags before making their getaway.

Police said they believe the suspects switched up the license plates on that SUV.

