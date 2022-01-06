10,000+ Students, Staff in Montgomery County Public Schools Have COVID-19

Overnight, Montgomery County Public Schools went from having 11 schools classified as having a concerning amount of positive COVID-19 cases to 126.

According to the school system's online report, more than 10,000 students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

So far, only the initial 11 schools have transitioned to virtual learning. All other schools remain in-person for now.

"Schools are empty .. what’s the point .. barely enough teachers, not enough subs, students aren’t even coming," a senior at Paint Branch High School told News4.

Under the school system's policy, a school is designated "red" if 5% or more of its students and staff test positive in a 14-day period. Once a school is in the red category, MCPS works with the county health department to determine if that school should transition to virtual learning.

County school and health officials consider the following:

--The number of students who are positive

--The number of students in quarantine

--COVID-related absences among staff

--The level of spread in the school and community

The school system's color-coded system to keep track of COVID-19 cases also shows dozens more schools in the "yellow" category, which means more than 3% of students and staff tested positive, but less than 5%.

"I think students should stay home. ... because we don’t have the situation under control," one Montgomery County resident told News4.

But school officials said they’re trying to keep school doors open and do it safely.

Jennifer Reesman heads a parent group that advocates for keeping schools open.

She said she believes the 5% rule is arbitrary and schools should not be closed unless there’s a large number of positive cases and staffing is impacted.

"I think it would be a huge mistake if the county puts more than 60 percent of our schools into virtual education," Reesman said. "Community infection will continue and closing schools will not stop community transmission of COVID."

School leaders are meeting with health officials to figure out next steps and whether more schools in the red zone should move to virtual education.