1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms

About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say.

Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4.

As a result, Stafford High School has canceled all activities and athletic events through Sunday.

All SHS activities canceled through Sunday, Oct 23. Conditions will be assessed Monday. — Stafford High School (@shsindiantribe) October 21, 2022

School officials are working with the health department to try to identify the root cause of the illness, according to the spokesperson.

There are about 2,100 students who attend Stafford High School, officials say.

