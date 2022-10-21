Virginia

1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms

School officials in Stafford County, Virginia, are working with the health department to try to find the root cause of the widespread illness

By Drew Wilder, News4 Northern Virginia Reporter and Gina Cook

Getty Images

About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say.

Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4.

As a result, Stafford High School has canceled all activities and athletic events through Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

School officials are working with the health department to try to identify the root cause of the illness, according to the spokesperson.

There are about 2,100 students who attend Stafford High School, officials say.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaSTAFFORD COUNTYstafford county public schools
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us