1,000 Counterfeit AirPods Heading to Virginia Seized at Dulles Airport

Thousands of knockoff Apple products worth about $290,000 were seized at Washington Dulles International Airport in March.

Officers inspected four shipments sent from China to an address in Fairfax County, Virginia, at Dulles on March 15. The shipments contained 1,000 Apple AirPods Pro and 50 Apple Watches, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.

Officers suspected the products were counterfeit and detained them for investigation, the release said.

Trade experts at the Machinery Centers of Excellence and Expertise (CEE) viewed photos of the products and determined they were counterfeit. They appraised the product's retail price at about $290,000.

The AirPods and watches were in the company's signature simple, white packaging.

Officers seized the counterfeit products on March 29.

No one has been charged in the case.