100-Year-Old Maryland Woman Found Safe

A 100-year-old Maryland woman has been found safe after being reported missing, Prince George's County police said.

Sadie Sweat had been last seen about 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Fisher Road. Police said on Saturday that sweet had been found in good health.

She is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 174 pounds and was wearing a gray sweater; a red, white and blue T-shirt; blue sweatpants; and white tennis shoes.

Sweat is considered critical missing because she has dementia, police said.

