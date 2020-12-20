birthday

‘100 And Fabulous': Capitol Heights Grandmother Celebrates with Birthday Parade

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Maryland woman celebrated her centennial birthday on Saturday with a drive-by birthday parade, waving to her guests and soaking up the love from her porch. 

Sadie Coates was born on Christmas Eve in 1920. She is a World War II veteran, a retired federal employee and nursing assistant, not to mention grandmother.

Well wishers stopped by the Capitol Heights home where she’s lived for more than 70 years to honk their horns and drop off gifts. Coates wore a sash that appropriately boasted, “100 and Fabulous,” along with a red beret with a tiara on top.

Local

Washington DC 2 hours ago

Some Restaurant Owners Understanding, Others Frustrated by DC Ban on Indoor Dining

deaf community 4 hours ago

Maryland Girl Appears on ‘Little Big Shots,' TV Commercial

Birthday parades are a safe alternative to traditional celebrations, bringing people together despite the pandemic. 

This article tagged under:

birthdayPRINCE GEORGES COUNTYCapitol Heights100 years old
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us