‘100 And Fabulous': Capitol Heights Grandmother Celebrates with Birthday Parade

A Maryland woman celebrated her centennial birthday on Saturday with a drive-by birthday parade, waving to her guests and soaking up the love from her porch.

Sadie Coates was born on Christmas Eve in 1920. She is a World War II veteran, a retired federal employee and nursing assistant, not to mention grandmother.

Well wishers stopped by the Capitol Heights home where she’s lived for more than 70 years to honk their horns and drop off gifts. Coates wore a sash that appropriately boasted, “100 and Fabulous,” along with a red beret with a tiara on top.

Birthday parades are a safe alternative to traditional celebrations, bringing people together despite the pandemic.