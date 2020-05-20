10-Vehicle Crash in Woodbridge Leaves Road Streaked With Blue Paint

People are reported to be injured and a road is streaked with blue paint after a 10-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Wooodbridge.
Chopper4 images show hundreds of buckets of bright blue paint spilled along Route 1 at Prince William Parkway. Paint buckets broke open and vehicles spread the mess across the roadway.
Police and firefighters were called to the area for a report of a crash involving a truck and several other vehicles. A fuel tank in the truck ruptured, spilling diesel.
There were reports of injuries. Information on their extent was not immediately released.
Local
Route 1 is closed in both directions at busy Prince William Parkway as the mess is cleaned up. Drivers should expect an extended closure, police said at about 11:30 a.m.
An investigation is underway.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.