10-Vehicle Crash in Woodbridge Leaves Road Streaked With Blue Paint

People are reported to be injured and a road is streaked with blue paint after a 10-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Wooodbridge.

Chopper4 images show hundreds of buckets of bright blue paint spilled along Route 1 at Prince William Parkway. Paint buckets broke open and vehicles spread the mess across the roadway.

YIKES: Serious multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer, spilling thousands of gallons of paint onto the Prince William Parkway and Rt 1 Jefferson Davis Highway in #Woodbridge. Quite a cleanup in progress. #vatraffic #BreakingNews @nbcwashington @charlienbc pic.twitter.com/eLuLKSpSH8 — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) May 20, 2020

Police and firefighters were called to the area for a report of a crash involving a truck and several other vehicles. A fuel tank in the truck ruptured, spilling diesel.

There were reports of injuries. Information on their extent was not immediately released.

Route 1 is closed in both directions at busy Prince William Parkway as the mess is cleaned up. Drivers should expect an extended closure, police said at about 11:30 a.m.

An investigation is underway.

