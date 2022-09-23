10 Rosh Hashanah Celebrations Happening in the DC-Area This Year

Rosh Hashanah begins Sunday at sundown, marking the start of the Jewish High Holy Days.
Here are the top things to know about one of the most important holidays in Judaism, plus observations and celebrations in the D.C. area.
When is Rosh Hashanah 2022?
Rosh Hashanah is observed on the first day of the month of Tishrei on the Hebrew calendar, which falls in September or October on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar commonly used throughout the world.
Rosh Hashanah begins on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at sundown (7 p.m. EST). It ends after nightfall on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Rosh Hashanah
What is Rosh Hashanah?
Rosh Hashanah, meaning "head of the year" in Hebrew, is the celebration of the Jewish New Year. During Rosh Hashanah, Jewish people around the world ask God for forgiveness for mistakes they’ve made over the past year and remind themselves not to repeat those mistakes in the coming year.
What Do You Say on Rosh Hashanah?
To send well wishes, you can say “shanah tovah,” which means “good year.” You can also say "shanah tovah umtukah” to wish people a good and sweet new year.
Rosh Hashanah Celebrations in Washington, DC-Area
Rosh Hashanah observances include special foods, celebrations with family and special services at a temple or synagogue, where a hollowed-out ram’s horn, called a shofar, is blown.
There are many other events you can attend to celebrate in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, including:
- Rosh Hashanah Family Jam (Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.): Kids up to age 10 and their families can learn about the holiday through music, movement, crafts and more. It’s free to attend; register here.
- Pre-Rosh Hashanah Pop-up in the Park (Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stanton Park in Northeast D.C.): Stories, a shofar blast and apples and honey sticks for kids hosted by Hill Havurah. Register in advance.
- The BLAST! (Sunday, Sept. 25, 4 to 4:15 p.m., Reformation at 212 East Capitol Street NE): Hill Havurah invites the Jewish community to welcome the holiday with shofar blasts citywide.
- Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars 2022 (Sunday, Sept. 25, 6 to 8 p.m., Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville, Maryland): Bring your own picnic dinner and blanket, then partake in a 6 p.m. service. Registration is required.
- Shofar Experience in Lincoln Park! (Monday, Sept. 26, 5 to 5:30 p.m, Lincoln Park in Northeast D.C.): Check out a shofar display plus songs, stories and snacks hosted by Chabad East DC.
- Kayaking Tashlich + Lunch (Sunday, Oct. 2, 9:45 a.m., Fletcher’s Boathouse in D.C.): Enjoy time on the water and lunch from a local restaurant. You must register by Sept. 28.
- Founding Farmers will offer a High Holidays dine-in menu at their locations in Potomac, Maryland, and Tysons and Reston, Virginia.
- Sababa has a special dine-in menu at their Cleveland Park restaurant.
Rosh Hashanah Services in the DMV
Gather DC, a nonprofit that serves Jewish people in their 20s and 30s, has an extensive list of services here.
Some highlights include:
- Sixth & I in Northwest D.C. will host in-person and virtual services. Advanced registration is required.
- Magen David Sephardic Congregation in Rockville, Maryland will host ASL-interpreted services on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hard-of-hearing community members can register for free by emailing office@magendavidsephardic.org. Other attendees can register here.
