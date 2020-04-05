10 Residents Dead in COVID-19 Outbreak at Maryland Nursing Home

Another resident of a Maryland nursing home has died after contracting COVID-19 in an outbreak that has sickened dozens of the facility's residents and strained a short-handed staff, health officials said Sunday.

A man in his 80s brings the total number of fatal cases at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy to nine residents.

Carroll County officials announced the deaths of a man in his 60s and two women in their 80s on Saturday.

Seventy-seven of the 95 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the health department. Eighteen tested negative.

Twenty-seven staff members have tested positive for the virus, 34 tested negative and several other tests are pending.

Another Carroll County nursing home, Carroll Lutheran Village, has had nine positive cases — seven residents and employees — and one death.