10 Patients Accuse Maryland Doctor of Sexual Assault

A Montgomery County doctor accused of sexually assaulting 10 patients was ordered held without bond Thursday.

Montgomery County police arrested Dr. Ishtiaq Malik of Advanced Walk-in Urgent Care in Silver Spring on two counts of rape in February.

Nine more women reported inappropriate conduct since then, and the state’s attorney worries there could be more victims.

“I want to thank the women that have already come forward for their courage,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. “It takes a lot of courage to come forward and to report these things.”

In court Thursday, prosecutors said Malik allegedly locked the exam room door, didn’t give women gowns to cover themselves, put them in positions where they were scared to protest and groped them.

“We think we have a huge responsibility to make sure people can access medical care appropriately and safely without this kind of conduct taking place,” McCarthy said.

In 2013, Malik was sued for health care fraud by the Department of Justice and ordered to pay $17 million.

Then in 2019, the Maryland State Board of Physicians suspended Malik’s medical license after he was convicted of failing to pay child support.

A Montgomery County family sued him in 2015 for medical malpractice.

Marcelle Copaken says her son felt ill and went to see Malik. The doctor failed to diagnose him with diabetes and gave him a drug that made him sicker, Copaken said.

Her son died alone at his home a few days later.

The lawsuit eventually was dismissed because Malik moved and lawyers couldn’t reach him to serve the papers, Copaken said.

“We have received no justice for our son’s death,” she said.

In court Thursday, a judge said Malik poses a danger to the community and a flight risk and ordered him held without bond.

News4 reached out to Advanced Walk-In Urgent Care for comment but has not heard back. Malik is the only employee listed on the sign outside the office.

His defense attorney declined to comment.

The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office asked any more victims to call the Special Victims Investigation Division of Montgomery County police at 240-773-5400.