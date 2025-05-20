10 kids, 2 adults hurt after school bus crash in Silver Spring

Twelve people, mostly children, were taken to hospitals after a crash involving a school bus in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Ten children and two adults were hurt after a school bus crashed near New Hampshire Avenue and Norwood Road, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson David Pazos said.

None of their injuries are considered life-threatening, Pazos said.

A photo from the scene shows a white vehicle with a crumpled hood standing on a sidewalk, near a yellow school bus with a sign reading, "Montgomery County Schools."

More than 20 kids were on board the bus, and Montgomery County Public Schools are contacting parents, Pazos said.

Authorities didn't immediately say what led to the crash.

Some lanes near the crash are blocked.