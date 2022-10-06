10 Families Displaced in Glenmont Apartment Fire: Officials

An apartment fire displaced 10 families late Wednesday in the Glenmont area of Montgomery County, officials said.

The blaze started around 11 p.m. in a three-story apartment building on Glenmont Circle, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. The homes are near Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road and less than a half-mile from a fire station.

Authorities haven't said whether anyone was injured.

Third and second-floor balconies were charred, and the building appeared gutted. Families, including children, were seen huddled around picnic tables, carrying plastic bags.

The Red Cross responded to help the families find shelter, a Montgomery County official said.

