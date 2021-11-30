1-Year-Old Missing From Silver Spring May be With Her Father: Police

Montgomery County police are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl who may be with her father. The pair may be using public transportation to get around the DMV area, police said.

Ziona Amaya and her mother, Sandy Barrientos, were reported missing from Silver Spring, Maryland, on Sunday. Barrientos was later found safe.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ziona was last seen with her father, 28-year-old Cornelius Smith, on that day at about 6 p.m. Police describe her as an infant with brown eyes and black hair, wearing a pink jacket, green pants, pink sneakers and a pink hat.

Authorities said Smith is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair currently in a full afro, has a tattoo on his right arm of "Veda" and a tattoo by his left eye of a musical note.

Smith was last known to be wearing a white hoodie (possibly with pink flowers on it), black pants and may be carrying a black diaper bag for Ziona, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.