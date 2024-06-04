1 teen killed, 3 young people hurt in Triangle shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed and three other people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot and wounded late Monday in Triangle, Virginia, authorities say.

The teen who died was a Triangle resident, Prince William County police said. His name was not immediately released.

The surviving victims are 16, 18 and 20 and also are Triangle residents, police said.

A group of teen boys and young men were in a grassy area behind homes in the 3700 block of Masthead Trail, east of Richmond Highway (Route 1), when at least one person started shooting, police said the initial investigation revealed.

Officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. and people ran, police said. Officers from Prince William County and Dumfries found and provided first aid to two shooting victims. Medics took them to a hospital, where the 15-year-old died of his injuries.

The 16-year-old was found in the area with a graze wound and was treated at a hospital, police said. Another victim also went to a hospital.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said. The investigation is underway. News4 video shows police and crime tape in a residential area.

No property damage was initially reported to police, the department said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.