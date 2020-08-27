1 Shot, Wounded Near Dupont Circle; Suspect Arrested

One person was shot and wounded in the area of Dupont Circle Wednesday evening and police arrested a suspect.

Someone opened fire before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the area is usually full of people.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Information on their condition was not released.

Police were seen arresting a man a few blocks to the northeast, at New Hampshire Avenue and R Street NW. The department confirmed the man is the shooting suspect.

A portion of Dupont Circle was closed during the investigation.

